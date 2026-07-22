A damp social home with a solar panel is still a damp home

A solar panel can cut a bill. But what it can’t do is dry a wall, repair a roof or make a damp home healthy.

That is the tension social landlords face as they respond to the latest government announcement on the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund (WH:SHF).

Published on 30 April 2026, the announcement confirmed that, subject to final approvals, the government is providing an extra £100m for the Social Housing Fund, helping to deliver up to 57,000 solar installations for households during this financial year.

That top-up of funding is certainly welcome. Solar is visible, understandable and capable of giving social landlords and their tenants a tangible benefit from the energy transition. On the right homes, procured in the right way, solar PV can reduce energy bills and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

But a visible measure is not always the right first measure. Put simply, panels on roofs do not, on their own, solve the deeper problems of poor stock condition.

That is why the less headline-grabbing fabric-first argument still matters.