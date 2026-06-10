Heat networks are heading into uncharted waters – social landlords need expert navigation

This year marks a major shift for social landlords that own, manage or are considering connecting to heat networks.



With Ofgem now regulating the sector, and heat network customers able to use the Energy Ombudsman to resolve disputes, social landlords are operating in a very different environment.



Existing heat network operators and suppliers must register with Ofgem through its new digital service, with all heat networks required to be registered by January 2027. The service will become the main route for heat network organisations to provide information to Ofgem and demonstrate compliance.



Over time, Ofgem says the regulations are intended to help customers understand their bills, trust that prices are fair, rely on their heat supply and know how to get help when something goes wrong.



A stable regulatory framework that improves customer outcomes while supporting investment and innovation should be welcomed. But for social landlords, the changes are significant.