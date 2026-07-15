Laying the foundations for strategic asset management

The social housing sector is investing more heavily in its homes (of which there are more than 4.4 million nationally) and housing providers are being compelled to think differently about how they manage their assets.

Strategic asset management has emerged as the discipline that helps landlords to make forward-thinking decisions about how they invest in their homes and communities.

Strategic asset management – what is it?

The term ‘strategic asset management’ combines two familiar concepts. Strategy is about identifying long-term objectives and determining the best way to achieve them. Asset management is the systematic process of developing, maintaining, upgrading and eventually replacing assets in the most cost-effective way.

Within social housing, and for CHIC’s members, strategic asset management can be viewed as the long-term plan for investing in and maintaining residents’ homes.

Housing assets are core to business success

Housing assets are far more than just physical buildings. They are people’s homes and thus the foundation upon which housing associations and local authorities deliver services, generate income and support communities.

Maintaining homes effectively has several positive outcomes: residents’ homes are well maintained, neighbourhoods are more sustainable and tenancy turnover is reduced. For providers, strong asset performance means stable rental income and financial resilience, allowing for continued investment in homes.