CPD webinar on demand: Getting fire door compliance right – meeting the requirements of the Building Safety Act

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Watch the webinar here

This CPD-accredited webinar explores the critical role of fire doors in meeting today’s building safety and compliance requirements across the housing sector.

It will bring together a panel of industry specialists to discuss the current state of fire door compliance, the challenges facing the sector and how organisations can meet their responsibilities under evolving legislation.

The panel also explore how frameworks can support duty holders in meeting compliance requirements, particularly in relation to the Building Safety Act, and how organisations can ensure confidence in their fire door strategies.

Viewers will also gain an overview of current industry issues, including barriers to compliance and how the sector is responding.