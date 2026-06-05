CPD webinar on demand: Getting fire door compliance right – meeting the requirements of the Building Safety Act

In this Inside Housing CPD-accredited webinar, run in association with procurement consortium LHC Procurement Group, we look at how frameworks can support duty holders in meeting compliance requirements, particularly in relation to the Building Safety Act, and how organisations can ensure confidence in their fire door strategies
In association with:
This CPD-accredited webinar explores the critical role of fire doors in meeting today’s building safety and compliance requirements across the housing sector.
It will bring together a panel of industry specialists to discuss the current state of fire door compliance, the challenges facing the sector and how organisations can meet their responsibilities under evolving legislation.
The panel also explore how frameworks can support duty holders in meeting compliance requirements, particularly in relation to the Building Safety Act, and how organisations can ensure confidence in their fire door strategies.
Viewers will also gain an overview of current industry issues, including barriers to compliance and how the sector is responding.
Experts on the panel were:
By the end of the webinar, those attending will be able to:
To gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 60-minute webinar.
Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 21 working days via email.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s fortnightly Building and Fire Safety newsletter, now including a monthly update on building safety from Inside Housing’s contributing editor Peter Apps.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories