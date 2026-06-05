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CPD webinar on demand: Getting fire door compliance right – meeting the requirements of the Building Safety Act

Sponsored by LHC Procurement Group

In this Inside Housing CPD-accredited webinar, run in association with procurement consortium LHC Procurement Group, we look at how frameworks can support duty holders in meeting compliance requirements, particularly in relation to the Building Safety Act, and how organisations can ensure confidence in their fire door strategies

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The webinar explains the role of fire doors in evolving building safety legislation (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHIn this Inside Housing CPD-accredited webinar, run in association with procurement consortium LHC Procurement Group, we look at how frameworks can support duty holders in meeting compliance requirements, particularly in relation to the Building Safety Act #UKhousing #CPD

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Watch the webinar here

This CPD-accredited webinar explores the critical role of fire doors in meeting today’s building safety and compliance requirements across the housing sector.

It will bring together a panel of industry specialists to discuss the current state of fire door compliance, the challenges facing the sector and how organisations can meet their responsibilities under evolving legislation.

The panel also explore how frameworks can support duty holders in meeting compliance requirements, particularly in relation to the Building Safety Act, and how organisations can ensure confidence in their fire door strategies.

Viewers will also gain an overview of current industry issues, including barriers to compliance and how the sector is responding.

Full panel

Experts on the panel were:

  • Zainab Hussain, reporter, Inside Housing and Inside Housing Living
  • Paul Dawson, group technical manager, LHC Procurement
  • Graham Collie, director of product innovation, LHC Procurement
  • Kevin Underwood, technical director, British Woodworking Federation
  • Hannah Mansell, founder and chief consultant, Adoorability

Learning outcomes

By the end of the webinar, those attending will be able to:

  • Describe the current state of the fire door sector, including recent experiences from the market and challenges around quality and framework submissions
  • Explain the key compliance requirements relating to fire doors, including the responsibilities of duty holders under the Building Safety Act 2022 and associated fire safety regulations
  • Describe how fire door frameworks can support organisations in meeting compliance requirements and provide assurance around supplier capability and standards
  • Identify common challenges organisations face in meeting fire safety and duty holder obligations, particularly in relation to inspections, maintenance and demonstrating compliance
  • Understand how organisations are currently responding to evolving legislation and what practical steps can be taken to improve compliance, confidence and overall fire door safety management

Now get your CPD minutes

To gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 60-minute webinar.

Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 21 working days via email.

Watch the webinar here

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Sponsored by LHC Procurement Group
Asset managementBuilding safetyComplianceCPDCPD webinarFire safetyHousing Association/RPProduct/service supplierSponsored contentVideo
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