ARCO boss claims some older people’s housing developers ‘inflating’ care benefits to dodge affordable housing contributions

Speaking at the Build More Homes and New Towns Summit last week, Michael Voges, chief executive of ARCO, the representative body for integrated retirement communities, said that some of the health and social care savings the sector delivers are “actually not very well evidenced”.

For older people’s housing that includes care and support, labelled ‘housing with care’, the Treasury has estimated that the saving per-year, per-resident is £1,840.

However, retirement living with communal facilities but no or few care services generates a healthcare system financial saving of just £8 per person per year.