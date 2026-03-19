Barking Riverside joint venture gets green light for 13,000 more homes

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The Barking Riverside scheme in east London has now received planning permission to build a further 13,000 homes, bringing the total on the development to 20,000.
At a planning committee meeting this week, the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham (LBBD) granted master developer Barking Riverside Limited (BRL) – a partnership between L&Q and the mayor of London – approval for a new outline planning permission (OPP).
Of the 13,000 additional homes, BRL will provide a ‘baseline’ affordable housing level of 12%, with an equal split between social and intermediate tenures.
This is below the borough requirement of 35% due to the scheme being in “substantial deficit”, with BRL facing significant viability challenges.
However, the planning officer’s report said the level of affordable housing will rise to 35% “where viability allows”.
BRL’s previous OPP for 10,800 homes requires 35% affordable housing, but the tenure split is 15:85 between social and intermediate.
“While the OPP delivers a higher number of affordable homes, the tenure split does not comply with current policy and provides a proportionately much smaller level of ‘genuinely’ affordable homes,” the report said.
The scheme relies on funding from the Greater London Authority (GLA) and Homes England, and BRL has already secured over £500m of public funding since 2016.
According to the report, BRL is “committed to maximising funding sources to optimise the contribution towards affordable housing”.
“Officers have worked closely with the applicant, the GLA and LBBD to maximise the provision of affordable housing on site and believe that the offer, which would result in the delivery of a baseline minimum 12% (at 50:50 tenure split), is acceptable,” the report added.
Homes England has provided more than £170m in loan and grant funding over the past five years. Once complete, Barking Riverside will have provided a minimum of 4,000 affordable homes.
So far, around 3,000 homes from the original OPP have been constructed on the 443-acre site.
The new planning application was submitted in 2024 and was the UK’s largest application for a single site.
Tom Copley, London deputy mayor for housing and residential development, said Barking Riverside is “one of the most significant and exciting housing developments, not just in London but anywhere in the UK”.
He continued: “It is a fantastic example of a major brownfield regeneration, supported by City Hall and partners, which is delivering for the local community in this vibrant part of east London.
“I welcome the news that the Barking Riverside story is set to enter its next phase, ensuring thousands of more high-quality and affordable homes for Londoners in the coming years as we continue to build a better and fairer capital for everyone.”
Leigh Johnson, BRL managing director, said: “This successful planning consent marks a genuine step change for Barking Riverside and for the role it can play in London’s growth. Yes, in relation to housing numbers, but also regarding place creation and the pace of delivery.
“The development offers a rare combination of scale, security and co-ordination, not often seen within the London market.
“With institutional backing and a long-term stewardship model, Barking Riverside is positioned not as a short-cycle opportunity but as a generational investment anchored in partnership. We are now positioned to de-risk, accelerate and expand.”
Fiona Fletcher-Smith, group chief executive at L&Q, said the housing association believes Barking Riverside “could be a blueprint for brownfield development across the country”.
She said: “This milestone reflects the ambition of the partnerships involved, from L&Q and the mayor of London to the many others contributing to the success of the project.
“Delivering these new homes and infrastructure will be an exciting next step, creating a sustainable new neighbourhood in the capital, where communities can thrive for generations to come.”
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