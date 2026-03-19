Barking Riverside joint venture gets green light for 13,000 more homes

However, the planning officer’s report said the level of affordable housing will rise to 35% “where viability allows”.

This is below the borough requirement of 35% due to the scheme being in “substantial deficit”, with BRL facing significant viability challenges.

Of the 13,000 additional homes, BRL will provide a ‘baseline’ affordable housing level of 12%, with an equal split between social and intermediate tenures.

At a planning committee meeting this week, the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham (LBBD) granted master developer Barking Riverside Limited (BRL) – a partnership between L&Q and the mayor of London – approval for a new outline planning permission (OPP).

BRL’s previous OPP for 10,800 homes requires 35% affordable housing, but the tenure split is 15:85 between social and intermediate.

“While the OPP delivers a higher number of affordable homes, the tenure split does not comply with current policy and provides a proportionately much smaller level of ‘genuinely’ affordable homes,” the report said.

The scheme relies on funding from the Greater London Authority (GLA) and Homes England, and BRL has already secured over £500m of public funding since 2016.

According to the report, BRL is “committed to maximising funding sources to optimise the contribution towards affordable housing”.

“Officers have worked closely with the applicant, the GLA and LBBD to maximise the provision of affordable housing on site and believe that the offer, which would result in the delivery of a baseline minimum 12% (at 50:50 tenure split), is acceptable,” the report added.

Homes England has provided more than £170m in loan and grant funding over the past five years. Once complete, Barking Riverside will have provided a minimum of 4,000 affordable homes.

So far, around 3,000 homes from the original OPP have been constructed on the 443-acre site.

The new planning application was submitted in 2024 and was the UK’s largest application for a single site.