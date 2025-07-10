Being a small organisation doesn’t mean you can’t be a great employer

Earlier this year, we were recognised as one of the Sunday Times Best Places To Work 2025, and won in the non-profit and charities sector (small) category. We see this as recognition of and testament to these values and the changes we made in recent years.

In today’s challenging work environment, we were struck by feedback from our colleagues that showed a 0% staff flight risk (people considering leaving), 0% well-being issues (a happy team), 92% confidence in management and 90% feeling of staff empowerment.