Bristol City Council’s housing company agrees deal for new 1,435-home scheme

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Bristol City Council’s housing company has signed a deal with Vistry to deliver its 1,435-home Hengrove Park development in the south of the city.
Located on the former Whitchurch Airport airfield, it is being billed as “one of the largest residential-led regeneration schemes planned in Bristol for generations”.
As well as agreeing a long-term partnership to deliver the multiphase masterplan, Goram Homes and Vistry have formed a joint venture to deliver Hengrove Park Phase One.
This phase will provide the first 209 approved homes, including 104 for social rent and shared ownership. Subject to further detailed planning consent, Phase One is expected to expand to more than 350 homes, with around 50% designated as affordable housing.
Barry Parsons, chair of the Homes and Housing Delivery Committee at Bristol City Council, said: “Goram Homes and Vistry’s partnership marks a major step forward for south Bristol.
“Hengrove Park is set to create a sustainable neighbourhood where people can access a range of housing tenures, including high-quality affordable homes.
“The transformation of this former airfield into a place that responds directly to Bristol’s housing needs shows what can be achieved when the council works through Goram Homes alongside committed partners, including the West of England Combined Authority and Homes England, to unlock complex sites that have the potential to deliver lasting benefits for our communities.”
The development will also feature a range of community and commercial facilities, including a community building, sports pavilion, shops and business space.
An on-site energy centre will provide shared, low-carbon heating and power across the neighbourhood.
At the heart of the masterplan is a new 22.2-hectare park (roughly the size of 30 football pitches), designed to enhance the site’s existing open and recreational spaces.
Transport infrastructure includes new connections to Hengrove Way, Bamfield, Hengrove Promenade and The Boulevard, and new footways and cycleways.
Stephen Baker, managing director of Goram Homes, said: “This partnership with Vistry is the result of years of work and ensures Hengrove Park becomes a reality, delivering a phased regeneration development that will be transformational for south Bristol.
“Hengrove Park’s character will be defined by its high-quality park and green spaces that support health, well-being and community life, helping to create a sense of place.”
Susan Scholfield, Bristol regional managing director at Vistry, said: “Our successful collaboration with Goram Homes has already delivered a significant number of quality new mixed-tenure homes across Bristol, so we’re excited to officially enter this next partnership to bring forward Hengrove Park.
“This new neighbourhood will meet a range of local housing needs, as well as delivering a new high-quality public park for the whole community to enjoy.
“We look forward to moving into the delivery of Phase One’s 209 high-quality, energy-efficient homes, including over 50% affordable housing, and a mix of family and starter homes.”
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