Bristol City Council’s housing company agrees deal for new 1,435-home scheme

Located on the former Whitchurch Airport airfield, it is being billed as “one of the largest residential-led regeneration schemes planned in Bristol for generations”.

As well as agreeing a long-term partnership to deliver the multiphase masterplan, Goram Homes and Vistry have formed a joint venture to deliver Hengrove Park Phase One.

This phase will provide the first 209 approved homes, including 104 for social rent and shared ownership. Subject to further detailed planning consent, Phase One is expected to expand to more than 350 homes, with around 50% designated as affordable housing.