The Week in Housing: Arrests made in SFO probe, MPs call for mandatory TA inspections, and survey reveals anti-immigration misinformation

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Week in Housing is our weekly newsletter, rounding up the most important headlines for housing professionals. Sign up below to get it direct to your inbox every Friday
Good afternoon.
Arguably this week’s biggest story saw four people arrested in raids by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in relation to investigations into companies delivering ECO4 contracts. The SFO is investigating allegations the companies were involved in “a sophisticated conspiracy” in which they submitted claims for work that did not take place.
The dire state of temporary accommodation (TA) was also in the news. For the first time, data revealed a link between stillbirths and TA, with housing situation listed as a contributing factor in more than 100 deaths of children.
MPs have called for mandatory inspections of TA by councils after hearing evidence about deteriorating conditions in properties used for temporary housing.
The call for a better inspection regime came as the impact of Awaab’s Law was being further seen across the sector, with landlords reporting an increase in emergency hazards according to the latest Housemark data.
In further worrying news for those unable to find secure housing, it was revealed that rising numbers of care leavers died in the last financial year, with these groups facing an increased risk of homelessness and a lack of support from social workers. In response, the government described the findings as “horrifying” and launched a review into support for care leavers.
Meanwhile, new research has revealed that the use of illegal – or unregistered – children’s homes has grown by nearly four times in the past four years, in a further sign that local authority resources are coming under pressure.
Exclusive research from Inside Housing revealed the true scale of misinformation related to immigration and social housing allocations, and the toll it is taking on staff and tenants. More than two-thirds of staff said they had encountered factually inaccurate information.
Almost a year after the consultation on supported housing regulation closed, the sector finally has some clarity on how the new licensing regime will be implemented. Inside Housing has five key takeaways from the government’s response.
On the development front, Homes England struck a deal with house builder Vistry to build 1,000 new homes in Cambridgeshire, while Abri laid out its plans to build 20,000 homes over the next decade. And in the Midlands, Platform Housing Group recorded its highest new home completion figures in five years.
Community Housing Cymru called on the next government to launch a National Development Corporation for Wales ahead of the Senedd election next month.
In its latest trading update, house builder Crest Nicholson revealed it is in discussions with lenders to relax its covenants as a result of economic uncertainty.
It was all change at the Regulator of Social Housing, with long-standing deputy chief executive Jonathan Walters promoted to the top job.
And it wasn’t long until the government came calling, with housing secretary Steve Reed urging the regulator to look at what it could do to help boost new housing supply.
Inside Housing revealed that shadow housing secretary Sir James Cleverly has been given notice to quit his private rented home because of the upcoming Renters’ Rights Act.
In Scotland, three landlords clubbed together to improve their repairs service by appointing the same contractor on a five-year contract.
Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, a £30m package was agreed to support residents who rely on heating oil, in the face of rising bills.
The Housing Ombudsman has set out an increase in membership fees per home, from just over £8 to £9.64, an increase of more than 20%.
With the Building Safety Regulator’s Remediation Improvement Plan aiming to get remediation projects moving through its system faster, and fix its long-standing problem with delays, we examine whether these changes will do the job.
And in sad news, the sector paid tribute to one of its legal leading lights in the form of Giles Peaker, a campaigning lawyer who was described as “instrumental” in the implementation of the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018.
Gavriel Hollander, deputy news editor (maternity cover), Inside Housing
Say hello: gavriel.hollander@insidehousing.co.uk
New research to look into how Scotland developer contributions could boost social housing supply
Increase in LHA could lift tens of thousands of older renters out of poverty
A2Dominion reveals new asset boss
Miliband unveils £100m solar top-up for Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund
Landlords see largest rise in affordable rent stock under THFC’s Blend portfolio
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Week in Housing newsletter, rounding up all the big sector news from the past seven days.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories