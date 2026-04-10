BSR sets out plan to reduce delays to complex and higher-risk building safety works

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The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has unveiled a new plan to speed up essential safety work on higher-risk buildings across England, in an attempt to confront a mounting backlog.
The improvement plan introduces a dedicated multidisciplinary team for external remediation, a recruitment drive to cut individual caseloads from around 25 to roughly 10, and account managers to handle communications with applicants.
It is hoped that flexible approvals will allow work to start safely while technical issues are resolved, and further guidance for industry will follow in the coming months.
The move comes in response to delays that have plagued the body since its establishment in 2023 in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.
In the first quarter of 2026, the BSR received applications representing nearly 13,000 residential units and determined more than 16,700, approving just over 60%.
Median decision times for remediation cases remain lengthy, at 36 weeks, but the new plan aims to cut average decision times to under 12 weeks by December, as part of the body’s 2026-27 strategic plan, with the aim of raising approval rates above 65%.
To address delays, the regulator plans to pilot support from building control professionals, introduce a consistency process to resolve technical disputes, and increase direct engagement with applicants. Staged applications will be allowed for projects with multiple connected buildings, while emergency repairs can proceed immediately with notification to the BSR.
Monthly Gateway 2 transparency data will also now include decisions from the new remediation plan, with the aim of bringing its caseload down to 80 to 100 applications by the end of September.
The backlog emerged as the Gateway 2 system brought all work on existing high rises under BSR approval, including minor maintenance, at a time when the regulator was understaffed and still building capacity.
The move comes as sector experts told Inside Housing that earlier plans to cut the workload of the BSR could mean many high-rise projects are spared a three-month wait for sign-off, but may also raise the risk of non-compliance.
Charlie Pugsley, chief executive of the BSR, said: “As we enter an important new chapter as a standalone regulator, our focus is on strengthening safety, rebuilding trust and supportively collaborating with industry.
“Collectively, these measures will ensure current and future remediation applications can proceed as smoothly and quickly as possible.
“By launching a dedicated multidisciplinary team and introducing account managers, we are dramatically increasing our capacity to make faster decisions. But speed cannot come at the cost of safety. We will also publish further specific guidance and support to help industry submit higher-quality applications, ensuring thousands of residents can feel safe, and are safe in their high-rise homes.”
Tim Galloway, director at the BSR, has admitted that the body underestimated the volume of work required for existing buildings.
Lord Roe, chair of the BSR, added: “We continue to accelerate our decision-making for new-build applications, speeding up approvals for new build and external remediation projects, and increasing the supply of safe new and existing homes through the recent changes we have made to our processes.
“However, we recognise current determination times for remediation cases are falling short of statutory targets. This plan represents a targeted and achievable package of measures to reset the system and clear older legacy remediation cases.”
However, the End Our Cladding Scandal (EOCS) campaign group has expressed concern that the government is more concerned with building new homes – regardless of their safety, tenure or affordability – and that this priority has eclipsed the cladding and building safety crises.
Despite promises made when in opposition, EOCS believes the government is still only doing the “bare minimum”.
A spokesperson added: “Non-cladding defects are still not comprehensively funded. Non-qualifying leaseholders continue to face ruinous costs.
“Developers in the developer remediation contract are, in far too many cases, doing the bare minimum, with little visible oversight from government. Safety risks are being reassessed as tolerable.
“Labour must turn Homes England’s National Remediation System into a national remediation scheme based on a national remediation standard, so that there is a simplified, independent and centrally driven approach, with firm, visible oversight of the end-to-end remediation process, and certain outcomes for leaseholders and residents at all buildings in the remediation portfolio.”
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