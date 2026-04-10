BSR sets out plan to reduce delays to complex and higher-risk building safety works

Charlie Pugsley, chief executive of the BSR, said: “As we enter an important new chapter as a standalone regulator, our focus is on strengthening safety, rebuilding trust and supportively collaborating with industry.

“Collectively, these measures will ensure current and future remediation applications can proceed as smoothly and quickly as possible.

“By launching a dedicated multidisciplinary team and introducing account managers, we are dramatically increasing our capacity to make faster decisions. But speed cannot come at the cost of safety. We will also publish further specific guidance and support to help industry submit higher-quality applications, ensuring thousands of residents can feel safe, and are safe in their high-rise homes.”

Tim Galloway, director at the BSR, has admitted that the body underestimated the volume of work required for existing buildings.

Lord Roe, chair of the BSR, added: “We continue to accelerate our decision-making for new-build applications, speeding up approvals for new build and external remediation projects, and increasing the supply of safe new and existing homes through the recent changes we have made to our processes.

“However, we recognise current determination times for remediation cases are falling short of statutory targets. This plan represents a targeted and achievable package of measures to reset the system and clear older legacy remediation cases.”

However, the End Our Cladding Scandal (EOCS) campaign group has expressed concern that the government is more concerned with building new homes – regardless of their safety, tenure or affordability – and that this priority has eclipsed the cladding and building safety crises.

Despite promises made when in opposition, EOCS believes the government is still only doing the “bare minimum”.

A spokesperson added: “Non-cladding defects are still not comprehensively funded. Non-qualifying leaseholders continue to face ruinous costs.

“Developers in the developer remediation contract are, in far too many cases, doing the bare minimum, with little visible oversight from government. Safety risks are being reassessed as tolerable.

“Labour must turn Homes England’s National Remediation System into a national remediation scheme based on a national remediation standard, so that there is a simplified, independent and centrally driven approach, with firm, visible oversight of the end-to-end remediation process, and certain outcomes for leaseholders and residents at all buildings in the remediation portfolio.”