Building Safety Fund: London block left without cladding for more than a year after ACM fund hold-up

Water ingress issues have also developed for the first time, with leaseholders paying for abseilers to carry out waterproofing work across the building.

“We’ve had the cladding off for well over a year now, and it has been freezing in the winter time,” says Ritu Saha, a leaseholder in the block.

However, the period without cladding has affected the building. The lack of insulation has resulted in increased heating bills.

Negotiations between both parties resulted in a number of compromises. Full funding was agreed in January and work to install replacement cladding is set to start this month.

Despite hopes that having the dangerous cladding removed would reduce their insurance bill, leaseholders have actually seen their buildings insurance increase. Insurers say it will not come down until the remediation is completed. The current annual buildings insurance rate is £54,000, up from £12,000 before Grenfell.

The government said that while it “sympathised hugely” with the problems Northpoint residents had faced, it was ultimately the building owner’s responsibility to make buildings safe, and it should work at pace to make sure residents are safe and comfortable in their homes.

A spokesperson added: “This building and project is run by a leaseholder management company and the government has provided them with £3.8m to pay for the necessary works, as well as providing expert construction support.”

Ms Saha said the building was able to get some of the clauses taken out of the agreement because of hard work and good legal advice.

However, she worried that there were a lot of buildings that may have signed funding agreements without the correct level of scrutiny, because they were under pressure.

“Probably nothing will go wrong, and we may be being cautious, but the point is, something can go wrong and these people don’t have control if something does go wrong. They will be on the hook,” she said.

According to the latest government ACM figures, 449 buildings have been discovered that have the cladding, with 93% of those having started or completed work.

Of the 110 private buildings in scope for ACM remediation funding, 87% have had full application and costs approved. This amounts to £277m being approved and £170m actually being handed to buildings.

Of the 226 private buildings found to contain ACM, 27 have yet to start remediation works, while 41 have started but are yet to finish.