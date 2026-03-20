Building Safety Levy (Scotland) Bill passes with aim to raise £450m to fix unsafe cladding

The levy aims to raise up to £450m over the next 15 years to pay for cladding remediation on high-rise blocks where there is no linked developer.

The Building Safety Levy (Scotland) Bill was originally due to come into force next year but was pushed back to give house builders more notice, while indicative rates of the tax are set to be revealed this June.

While social, affordable and island housing schemes are exempt from the tax, student accommodation and build-to-rent developments are not, despite calls for the latter to be excluded last year.