Clarion reveals plans for 60 well-being spaces with charity partner

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The UK’s largest housing association has outlined plans for 60 well-being spaces as part of a new partnership with a charity.
The scheme will build on Clarion’s existing warm spaces programme, which ran over the last two winters to support people through the cost of living crisis.
As part of a new partnership with the Rothesay Foundation, the spaces will offer new activities to support physical and mental well-being.
Activities on offer include low-intensity physical exercise, chances to learn new skills such as arts and crafts, cooking, painting and gardening, and playing games that improve cognitive health.
The spaces, which will mostly be located in Clarion’s community centres and some in neighbourhood hubs run by partners, will be open to people of all ages experiencing hardship and social isolation, particularly older generations, which are often hardest hit.
It is hoped the well-being spaces will create a sense of belonging and bring people together to tackle loneliness and isolation.
Items such as electric blankets, draught excluders and air fryers or slow cookers will also be given out to help people keep their energy bills lower.
Users will also be signposted to advice on issues such as housing, health, education, money management and digital skills, with those attending also able to access support already available from Clarion Futures.
Clarion is also piloting sending specialist advisors to the spaces to provide free benefits checks, ensuring those who need help are receiving all the financial support they are entitled to, and tackling barriers such as lack of digital access.
Phil Miles, director of Clarion Futures, said: “As winter begins to bite, the impact of the cost of living crisis continues to be felt nationwide. Cuts to winter fuel payments and stubbornly high fuel poverty rates are adding to this challenging context, but we’re committed to doing all we can to help our residents weather the storm.
“Our new well-being spaces won’t just be a place to keep warm and save on energy bills, but will offer activities to bring people together, tackling loneliness and isolation and helping to improve physical and mental health. We’re grateful for the support of the Rothesay Foundation, which will enable us to fund more well-being spaces, making a real difference for people living in our communities.”
The Rothesay Foundation donated more than £525,000 to Clarion Futures, the charitable arm of the housing association, to fund the well-being spaces. Funding for this scheme will be provided for up to 12 months.
Last winter, Clarion Futures and the Rothesay Foundation doubled the number of warm spaces supported to 53, generating more than 43,000 visits and distributing more than 1,150 warm packs.
James Dickson, chair of trustees at the Rothesay Foundation, said: “We are pleased to renew our partnership with Clarion Futures to fund the expansion of their vital well-being spaces across England especially as we head into the winter.
“Our foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for older people, many of whom continue to experience financial hardship and social isolation. We hope that as a result of our renewed funding, the spaces will be able to help even more older people living in need by providing financial support as well as warmth and a sense of belonging and connection with their local community.”
Helen Ives-Rose, deputy chief executive of Communities 1st, an organisation that also partners with the landlord, said: “For local people, this well-being space is so much more than just a place to keep warm – it’s a place where they can meet new people and forge new friendships, as well as trying out all sorts of fun activities.
“Without the support of Clarion Futures and the Rothesay Foundation this simply wouldn’t be possible, so we’re hugely grateful for their support and look forward to welcoming people through the doors through the winter and beyond.”
The G15 group of London’s largest landlords, of which Clarion is a member, last month published research showing that schemes like Clarion’s well-being spaces are at risk without urgent government action.
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