Clarion reveals plans for 60 well-being spaces with charity partner

The scheme will build on Clarion’s existing warm spaces programme, which ran over the last two winters to support people through the cost of living crisis.

As part of a new partnership with the Rothesay Foundation, the spaces will offer new activities to support physical and mental well-being.

Activities on offer include low-intensity physical exercise, chances to learn new skills such as arts and crafts, cooking, painting and gardening, and playing games that improve cognitive health.

The spaces, which will mostly be located in Clarion’s community centres and some in neighbourhood hubs run by partners, will be open to people of all ages experiencing hardship and social isolation, particularly older generations, which are often hardest hit.

It is hoped the well-being spaces will create a sense of belonging and bring people together to tackle loneliness and isolation.