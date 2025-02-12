Confusion around second staircases and additional lifts in high-rise buildings is causing development delays across London, assembly members have been told #UKhousing

Confusion around second staircases is stalling sites in the capital, London Assembly members told #ukhousing

Research commissioned by the government has found that the evacuation time from a high-rise block is halved when there is a second staircase .

“With additional lifts, you need additional refuge space and an additional core, even if there are only eight flats. It is putting scheme viability in question and, in the short term, the issue is causing stalling. Some major sites in London are being stalled by questions of viability because of this.”

On the issue of the need for additional fire safety in tall buildings in the wake of Grenfell, Jules Pipe, deputy mayor for planning, regeneration and the fire service, said: “Sadly, there is confusion because of the recent development with British Standards, raising the requirement of more than a single staircase and additional lifts.

Following these findings, it published guidance on second staircases in April last year, which included a two-year transition period to meet the new requirements.

During the meeting, Mr Pipe was asked to explain more broadly about how the Greater London Authority (GLA)’s policy on tall building is working.

He said: “Broadly, Part C of the policy, on the impact and quality of buildings, is working. But Part A, which concerns the definition of tall buildings, and Part B, on their location, have been problematic.

"Definitions vary from borough to borough, and there is ambiguity about Part B and different views about its usefulness.”

He argued that because of the advisory and challengeable nature of planning law, Part B could not be relied on to be upheld by courts. The GLA member added: “‘Should’ is not written into the London Plan. ‘Must’ may be included but where it is, it is not enforceable.”

Citing the Hillingdon Judicial Review from 2021, Mr Pipe said: “The case showed that 9B cannot be taken as a gateway policy. It has been proved by case law that tall building cannot be stopped.”

He suggested that tall building policy could be revisited by the assembly in the next London Plan, perhaps acquiring statutory force.

The next plan is expected to be adopted in 2027. The process for developing the plan includes a high-level document produced by the GLA London Plan team, which is expected in April.