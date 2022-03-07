Deregulation rules left officials ‘between a rock and a hard place’ on fire safety, says former civil servant

A former civil servant has said that his team was trapped “between a rock and a hard place” because of direct conflict between the government’s rules on deregulation and its commitment to review fire safety rules following a deadly fire #UKhousing

Eric Pickles, communities secretary at the time, responded in May 2013 promising a new version of the document by 2016-17. However, at the time of the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, this work had barely begun.

She recommended a review to ensure that it was “intelligible to the wide range of people and bodies involved in construction” and “provides clear guidance… with particular regard to the spread of fire over the external walls of a building”.

Following a three-month inquest in 2013, the coroner investigating the six deaths at Lakanal House wrote to central government describing Approved Document B, which contained building regulations guidance relating to fire safety, as “a most difficult document to use”.

He said he was left “furious” by delays to signing off the commencement of the work and explained that government rules on deregulation left his team “between a rock and a hard place”.

Mr Harral repeatedly spoke of his frustration at the lack of resources available to him to carry out the review, which was promised by the government in 2013 following an inquest into six deaths at Lakanal House in 2009.

Today, the inquiry heard from Richard Harral, who was head of technical policy in the building regulations and standards division within the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) from 2014 to 2017.

Today, Mr Harral explained that a focus on deregulation during these years would have complicated any efforts to review the document.

In a bid to reduce regulation, the government adopted a ‘one in, one out’ rule in January 2011, which meant that a cost analysis of any proposed regulation had to be carried out, with the equivalent amount of cost removed from industry by cutting other regulations.

This was strengthened to ‘one in, two out’ in 2013 and ‘one in, three out’ in 2016.

“Was that very evident at the time to all of you working within the department that there was suddenly a much more aggressive approach to deregulation in that period?” asked counsel to the inquiry Kate Grange QC.

“It was very tangible,” said Mr Harral. “The general appetite for deregulation was manifested in a range of ways… and discussions with ministers reinforced that.”

He gave the example of a conversation with former planning minister Nick Boles, who he said was initially “quite enthusiastic” about higher space standards before concluding that “that’s regulation, we shouldn’t be doing that”.

He said that even clarifying or simplifying the guidance would have triggered a cost review requiring deregulation, given the cost imposed on industry to have to familiarise itself with the new guidance.

Despite contradictory guidance on whether non-mandatory rules such as Approved Document B were captured by the regime, Mr Harral said it was always made “very clear” that the guidance was impacted by the rules.

The inquiry has previously heard that the promised review of Approved Document B was ultimately “packaged up” with a broader review of other regulations in 2015, potentially delaying the process.

Mr Harral said today that was done to make it easier to meet the ‘one in, two out’ requirement.

He said he believed the review might need to impose “quite significant cost” on industry to deal with issues such as the safety of timber-frame buildings and basement smoke extraction.

“Whatever that cost, we would need at least twice that amount of deregulation to fund and so it was necessary to be able to develop the regulatory process in parallel,” he said.

“I did not want to have to find all the savings from within Part B [which relates to fire safety] to make that work.”

“We had no other way through,” he added. “The regulatory requirements applied to life safety measures as much as they did to other measures.”

“So you were just stuck between a rock and a hard place?” asked Ms Grange.

“Yeah. I mean, this is what the policy was intended to do. It was intended to make it difficult to introduce new regulation,” said Mr Harral.