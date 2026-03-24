Developer contributions will push cost of fixing Northern Ireland’s wastewater crisis onto home buyers, trade body warns

Build Homes NI said the plan to allow developer contributions to fix a sewage problem that it says is holding back the delivery of thousands of homes was a “distraction from the fundamental problem” of poorly funded infrastructure.

Last week, Liz Kimmins, the Northern Ireland minister for infrastructure, unveiled plans to allow developers to contribute to upgrades of the sewage system as part of a “three-pronged approach” to the problem.

The approach also involves seeking additional funding from the Northern Ireland Executive and the introduction of new legislation.