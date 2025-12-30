Does the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill risk delaying the preparation of local plans?

In counties where the shape of new unitaries is undecided, officers hesitate to commit to plans that may be overtaken by political restructuring, and housing delivery risks falling further behind, writes Peter Canavan, partner at Carter Jonas #UKhousing

But for many local planning authorities (LPAs), the picture is more complicated. In counties where the shape of new unitaries is still undecided, officers hesitate to commit to plans that may be overtaken by political restructuring. In areas where proposals are live, the atmosphere is one of hesitation, pending clarity. And in the meantime, housing delivery risks falling further behind.

This is the “official line”. Local government reform, ministers argue, should be a catalyst for stronger plans, not a pretext for delay.

According to the Local Government Association (LGA), strategic planning reform proposals must not be used as a reason to delay. The legal status of local plans remains unaffected by reorganisation: where new unitary authorities are created, they are expected to prepare a plan promptly, while existing constituent plans remain valid until replaced.

Now, as the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill moves through parliament, a paradox emerges. A bill that promises to give communities more could, in practice, create further delays in the planning framework on which affordable housing delivery depends.

Successive governments have described up-to-date local plans as the bedrock of the planning system. Without them, housing delivery stalls, appeals multiply and affordable housing targets slip out of reach. With fewer than 40% of local authorities currently operating with an adopted plan, the gap is already causing problems within the affordable housing sector.

The reality is that uncertainty breeds caution. Some LPAs have rushed to submit plans in order to secure transitional arrangements under the most recent National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF). Others have paused work altogether, citing the prospect of governance change. Neither approach inspires confidence.

Recent experience shows the risks of rushing. Plans pushed through to meet political deadlines have been found wanting at examination, while others have been withdrawn when political control shifted. Far from speeding up the process, the stop-start cycle wastes time and undermines confidence.

For housing associations, the consequences are immediate: without robust local plans, affordable housing targets stall. Government statistics already show that affordable housing starts fell by 39% in 2023-24, and by 88% in London. A planning hiatus caused by devolution could make matters worse, exacerbating an already fragile pipeline.

“Plans pushed through to meet political deadlines have been found wanting at examination, while others have been withdrawn when political control shifted”

Technically, it is possible to prepare a plan regardless of structures. Evidence on housing need, economic growth and infrastructure requirements can be gathered under any governance model. The sticking point is politics.

Local plans ultimately require councillors to make hard choices: how much housing to plan for, where growth should be focused and how to balance local opposition with national imperatives. When local government boundaries are in flux, the incentive is often to postpone those choices until the new authority is in place.

This is where the bill’s proposal for Strategic Authorities and mayoral-led Spatial Development Strategies (SDSs) comes into play. If implemented effectively, SDSs could insulate local plans from some of the most divisive debates by elevating housing numbers and spatial priorities to a higher tier.

SDSs, alongside Mayoral Development Orders (MDOs), are the bill’s most promising tools. A robust SDS could provide the strategic spine – setting housing numbers, identifying infrastructure priorities and resolving cross-boundary disputes. Local plans would then be freed to focus on practical questions of site allocation, deliverability and design standards.

The risk, however, lies in transition. Areas undergoing both devolution and reorganisation may face a period when responsibility for an SDS shifts between authorities. Regulations under the forthcoming Planning and Infrastructure Bill may provide for this, but in the meantime, planners and investors face uncertainty.

“Shadow authorities” may keep work moving during these transitions, but experience suggests timetables will slip. The longer plans are delayed, the greater the risk that speculative applications fill the vacuum, undermining trust in both local and national planning reforms.

Another innovation in the bill is the requirement for local authorities to establish effective neighbourhood governance. The stated aim is to bring decisions closer to residents. In principle, this aligns with the “community empowerment” aspect of the bill, making communities co-authors of change rather than passive recipients.