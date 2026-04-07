East London landlord appoints new chief executive

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Providence Row Housing Association (PRHA) has revealed its new chief executive.
Karen Stuart will take on the top job after serving as the landlord’s deputy chief executive. She has worked at PRHA for more than two decades, and replaces Fiona Humphrey, who will retire in June 2026.
Ms Humphrey said: “Reflecting back on my time here I feel incredibly privileged to have led PRHA to support so many residents and develop and empower our staff teams.
“I am very proud of what we have achieved together. Karen Stuart will offer continuity in our vision, bringing her wealth of experience, dedication and passion to supporting our residents and staff, thus taking PRHA forward with its culture, values and social impact.”
On her new role, Ms Stuart said: “I am honoured and deeply proud to step into the role of chief executive officer at PRHA.
“Having been with PRHA for more than 25 years, I understand firsthand the difference we make every day by providing safe, secure homes and support for the most vulnerable members of our community.
“It’s this mission and the great people who work for, and with, PRHA that continue to inspire me, as does the remarkable leadership and dedication Fiona Humphrey has shown over the past 20 years.
“As I look ahead, my focus remains clear: to ensure our residents continue to feel safe, respected and truly at home, as we build on our existing strengths and evolve to meet the changing needs and challenges ahead.”
Helen New, chair at PRHA, said: “We are delighted to appoint Karen Stuart as our new chief executive officer.
“Karen brings decades of dedicated service to PRHA, an extraordinary depth of knowledge of our services and communities, and a strategic, people-focused vision rooted in her deep relationships with residents and staff. She will build on the strong foundations of Fiona Humphrey.”
Founded in 1860, PRHA is a small specialist social landlord based in east London, which provides support and housing for people with experience of homelessness moving off the streets, young people, people with mental health support needs and local families.
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