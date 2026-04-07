East London landlord appoints new chief executive

Karen Stuart will take on the top job after serving as the landlord’s deputy chief executive. She has worked at PRHA for more than two decades, and replaces Fiona Humphrey, who will retire in June 2026.

Ms Humphrey said: “Reflecting back on my time here I feel incredibly privileged to have led PRHA to support so many residents and develop and empower our staff teams.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved together. Karen Stuart will offer continuity in our vision, bringing her wealth of experience, dedication and passion to supporting our residents and staff, thus taking PRHA forward with its culture, values and social impact.”