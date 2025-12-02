Enfield Council has taken the decision to acquire and convert 219 private sales homes to social rent to help ensure an estate regeneration is completed #UKhousing

The original estate, which the council described as “171 outdated homes”, is being transformed “into a well-designed, safe and welcoming neighbourhood of 502 high-quality homes, with open spaces and new community facilities”.

This intervention, supported by Greater London Authority grant funding, will ensure the delivery of the third and final phase of the regeneration of the New Avenue Estate.

Phases one and two are completed, with 283 new homes delivered and improvements made to the public realm.

The north London-based council said: “We will continue to work closely with our development partner Vistry, supported by the NHBC [National House Building Council] quality assurance process, to ensure delivery meets our standards.

“This proactive and strategic approach demonstrates Enfield Council’s commitment to addressing local housing need.”

Both the council and Vistry have been approached for additional information on the deal.

News of this deal comes as another London borough is working on a proposal to repurpose primary schools shut due to falling pupil numbers into temporary accommodation.