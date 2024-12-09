EPC changes set for 2026

EPCs rate homes from A to G based on their energy efficiency and inform regulatory targets and retrofit investment decisions by landlords.

The regime was introduced in phases from 2007, but officials in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said the system is now “widely used beyond its original scope”.

In a consultation published on 4 December, the departments proposed that EPCs should be based on four metrics rather than one, to provide a “more complete representation” of building performance.