Evacuation of Bristol high rise was ‘mass-traumatising event’, campaigners say

The evacuation of a high-rise council block in 2023 was a “mass-traumatising event”, campaigners have said #UKhousing

Families spent the winter living in hotels until Bristol City Council moved them back into the building following repair works.

On 14 November 2023, more than 250 residents of Barton House were evacuated after being told their building was at risk of collapse.

The residents’ claims emerged in a report published by Bristol Medact, a campaign group of healthcare professionals, and tenant union Acorn.

A year on from the evacuation of Barton House in Bristol, residents have reported lasting mental and physical health impacts such as worsening respiratory disease, skin conditions and anxiety.

It later emerged that the council had been told in a surveyor’s report about structural issues at Barton House 15 months before the tower block was evacuated.

Medact, which based its report on interviews with nine households conducted in November 2024, said “it has become abundantly clear that the evacuation was a mass-traumatising event”.

Residents commonly reported anxiety, low mood and hypervigilance, a symptom commonly seen following traumatic events.

The physical health of residents has also suffered, with the researchers reporting evidence of worsening respiratory disease, skin conditions and “debilitating impacts on sleep and eating”.

During the evacuation in 2023, Medact argued, the lack of coherent communication from the council led residents to be “confused, misinformed and distressed”.

Residents then spent months living in “disused, unclean and overcrowded hotel rooms”. Many families were forced to share a double bed between three people, with others sleeping in makeshift camp beds or on the floor.

One resident told the group: “We were moved into dirty, dusty rooms which was initially only meant to be for three to seven days, but we ended up there for six months.”

Those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma reported worsening symptoms, especially among children.

Meanwhile, a number of infectious disease outbreaks and infestations were reported including norovirus, chickenpox and bedbugs.

One mother described how both her children had recurrent diarrhoea and vomiting, resulting in dehydration and three A&E attendances in one week.

Her 18-month-old daughter became non-verbal and her behaviour had changed, with her mother describing her as “a different child”. The child is now three years old and remains non-verbal, and is on the waiting list to be assessed for autism.

A single mother with rheumatoid arthritis had no fridge in her hotel room and so had to store her medication in the fridge in the restaurant downstairs. If the restaurant closed then she could not access her medication, causing “agony” for the mother and her children who watched her suffering but could do little to help.

With no help forthcoming from the council, fellow residents ended up fundraising between themselves to buy her a fridge.