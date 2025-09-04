Fuel poverty decreases in UK social housing

CPD webinar on demand: how customer journey mapping can improve the resident experience

As part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar at the end of this article in association with Switchee, ‘Customer journey mapping – how to improve efficiency without compromising residents’ unique needs’, and earn CPD minutes

Housing Fuel Poverty Index: overall improvement in fuel poverty in 2024

From September to December, there was a small rise in the proportion of social homes in the UK failing to reach 18°C in any seven-day period, but the overall picture for last year showed improvement, according to smart thermostat provider Switchee’s Housing Fuel Poverty Index

CPD webinar on demand: fostering data-driven engagement with residents on fuel poverty

As part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar and earn CPD minutes

How can social landlords use data to tackle fuel poverty?

As we enter winter and fuel bills spike, half of social tenants cannot afford to heat their homes, but identifying who those tenants are remains a challenge. Here, sector leaders discuss how better use of data could fight energy poverty

UK fuel poverty: a cool summer affects results

In the fourth Housing Fuel Poverty Index update of 2024, Inside Housing looks at the numbers reported by Switchee’s smart thermostats to help track fuel poverty across the UK

CPD webinar on demand: how can social landlords assess whether retrofit is delivering intended performance improvements?

As part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar and earn CPD minutes

What do the latest fuel poverty stats tell us?

In the third Housing Fuel Poverty Index update of 2024, Inside Housing looks at the numbers reported by Switchee’s smart thermostats to help track fuel poverty across the UK

CPD module: how to approach decarbonisation policy and strategies

The policy environment on decarbonisation and retrofit is evolving, so how can social landlords continue to build strategies to meet net zero? Richard Ellis, director of sustainability at Peabody, explains in this CPD module

What will Awaab’s Law mean for landlords and residents?

An Inside Housing roundtable, in association with Switchee, discusses how incoming legislation will affect how landlords approach repairs and maintenance in their homes

Using data to deliver better services

How are landlords collecting data and using it to make decisions about asset management and meeting residents’ needs? An Inside Housing survey, with data analytics firm Switchee, finds out

Is fuel poverty on the decline?

The latest data from smart thermostat provider Switchee suggests that the fuel poverty crisis may be starting to ease. Inside Housing analyses the figures

The numbers behind fuel poverty in the UK

Switchee’s new model shows the number of social households underheating their homes across the UK in real time, during 2022 and 2023. Inside Housing looks into the figures

How can landlords help residents to save on energy bills?

Inside Housing speaks to Emma Bitting at Switchee to find out what residents can do to ensure their homes are warm, and how they can save money on bills

How landlords are using data to tackle fuel poverty

An Inside Housing roundtable, in association with Switchee, discusses how landlords can analyse data to ensure they are helping residents who are struggling with energy costs

Internet of Things devices start to make a difference

A national network of vetted installers means the industry can collaborate to provide landlords with invaluable insights, says Philip Taylor of Internet of Things device provider Switchee

Choosing smart data and tech can help landlords achieve Better Social Housing Review goals

Technology can help landlords in terms of their business and regulatory compliance, as well as improving residents’ quality of life and bringing down bills, explains Tom Robins of tech firm Switchee