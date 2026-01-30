The Week in Housing: Rent convergence, low-cost loans and Decent Homes

Good afternoon.

This week the sector finally found out what is going to happen on rent convergence in England.

The announcement has been eagerly awaited, because it will have implications for the finances of landlords and new build prospects (and, not to forget, it will have an impact on tenants’ living costs).

But it came in a flurry of other policy news for the sector, and the Inside Housing news team has been hard at work trying to break down what all this actually means.

First, the government announced rent convergence of £1 a week from 2027, rising to £2 a week from 2028. Sector responses have erred on the side of welcoming the change, although some are concerned about the impact of the delay in starting convergence, and the delay in getting to £2 a week.

However, the return of rent convergence is seen in the sector as a big win. As Paul Dolan, chief executive of Riverside, noted, G15 landlords alone have lost out on £2bn over 10 years since the programme was cancelled by the Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition government. Our news editor, Stephen Delahunty, rounded up the sector’s responses to the rent convergence plan.