Give Fuel Poverty a Voice 2025: survey shows a mixed picture

This year’s Inside Housing Give Fuel Poverty a Voice survey, in collaboration with safety technology specialist Aico, presents a mixed picture of how landlords are tackling rising fuel poverty (sponsored) #UKhousing

Indeed, the 2% increase in the energy price cap announced by Ofgem at the start of last month led to renewed calls for continuing support for those experiencing fuel poverty. Now, the results of our 2025 survey, run in association with safety technology specialist Aico, show the concerning extent to which this is an ongoing issue for social landlords nationwide.

In the four years since the inaugural Inside Housing Give Fuel Poverty a Voice survey, the topic it covers has rarely been out of the headlines. While the peak of the global energy crisis may have passed, the volatility of the market means that cost increases are still a fixture and so are concerns about those in or at risk of fuel poverty.

A total of 100 people working in housing replied to this year’s survey, which ran during September and October. The majority (61%) of respondents work at housing associations, with another 26% employed by a local or combined authority. A third of all respondents described their role as falling within housing management or tenant services.

Overwhelmingly, those completing the survey spoke of fuel poverty as a continuing problem. Some 43% of respondents said the number of their tenants living in fuel poverty had increased in the past 12 months.

Little wonder, then, that two-fifths (40%) of survey respondents said that more tenants had been looking for support with fuel poverty in the past year. However, that proportion is smaller than in last year’s survey.

In 2024, half of survey respondents said the proportion of their tenants in fuel poverty had increased over the previous year, and the same percentage reported a rise in those seeking help (compared to, respectively, 43% and 40% this year).

This year’s results also show some improvement in the sector’s outlook. Last year, 65% of respondents expected fuel poverty to increase further over the next 12 months, compared to 58% this year. In 2024, 75% anticipated a growing need for support in the coming year, but that figure has now fallen to 60%.

Unsurprisingly, almost half of respondents said they did not know how many of their tenants are believed to be living in fuel poverty.