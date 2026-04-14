Government backs councils with further £41m to enforce Renters’ Rights Act

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The government has backed councils with an extra £41m to cover the costs of enforcing the Renters’ Rights Act.
This means all 317 local authorities in England will get a share of just under £60m, following an initial allocation of £18.2m last autumn.
The new legislation, which comes into force on 1 May, will bring in new protections for private renters, including a ban on Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions and rental bidding wars.
It will also mean the Decent Homes Standard and Awaab’s Law apply to the private rented sector.
Councils will have a duty to enforce the legislation, meaning they are legally obliged to make sure landlords comply with the new rules.
They will also have powers to enforce fines of up to £40,000 for landlords seriously or repeatedly breaking the law.
Alongside the extra funding for councils, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government will provide up to £50m to “modernise the civil courts”, including the digitalisation of court processes.
A further £5m will be invested in fee uplifts for the housing legal aid sector each year.
Housing secretary Steve Reed said: “We’ve been preparing councils to use their new powers on the minority of landlords who rip off their tenants, and this new funding will help councils carry out their duties.
“Stronger powers and fines will help deter wrongdoing in the first place, as we work towards a better rental system that’s fairer to tenants and good landlords.”
Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said the legislation is “a vital step in addressing the power imbalance between tenants and landlords”.
He continued: “But the law will only reach into people’s homes and make a positive difference to their lives if councils are able to take actions against landlords who don’t follow the new rules.
“Therefore, we’re pleased to see the government commit further funding for councils, boosting their ability to make sure renters feel the benefit of the changes from 1 May.”
Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said rogue landlords “have no place in the private rented sector” and “every effort should be made by local authorities to drive them from the market”.
“This announcement demonstrates that the government is serious about tackling those who bring the sector into disrepute and supporting those responsible landlords who provide decent and secure homes for renters,” he added.
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