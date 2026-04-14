Government backs councils with further £41m to enforce Renters’ Rights Act

This means all 317 local authorities in England will get a share of just under £60m, following an initial allocation of £18.2m last autumn.

The new legislation, which comes into force on 1 May, will bring in new protections for private renters, including a ban on Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions and rental bidding wars.

It will also mean the Decent Homes Standard and Awaab’s Law apply to the private rented sector.

Councils will have a duty to enforce the legislation, meaning they are legally obliged to make sure landlords comply with the new rules.