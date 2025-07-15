Government considers expanding heat pump grant to include air conditioning

Extending the £7,500 grant to include air-to-air systems would help to protect residents from extreme weather, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said.

A DESNZ spokesperson told Inside Housing: “The climate and nature crises are among the greatest long-term challenges we face, and we are taking action to future-proof homes and communities.

“We have consulted on expanding the BUS to include air-to-air heat pumps – giving working families more choice – and are improving the energy efficiency of housing to cope with higher temperatures.”

The BUS currently covers air-source heat pumps and ground-source heat pumps to provide central heating. Extending it to include air-to-air systems would provide both warm and cold air.