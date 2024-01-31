Highest number of rough sleepers in London ever recorded

The figure was published on 31 January by the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) and is the highest ever recorded during a quarterly period – representing a 23% annual increase.

Outreach teams also recorded 2,283 people as sleeping rough for the first time in the capital. This is the second highest quarterly figure ever, as well as a 34% annual increase and a 9% increase on the previous quarter.

The number of people classed as “living on the streets” was at its highest ever quarterly level at 560, having grown by 24% compared with the same period last year.

In total, the number of rough sleepers in London has increased by 71% in 10 years. The number was 2,565 in the same quarterly period in 2014.