Homes England to buy former shopping centre for 1,000-home Nottingham regeneration

Homes England has agreed to buy a former shopping centre in Nottingham city centre for a 1,000-home regeneration project #UKhousing

The development of the site will bring forward around 1,000 homes, up to 20,000 square metres of retail, office and community spaces, and create around 2,000 full-time jobs, it added.

The next stage of development will include de-risking the site with demolition and enabling works to attract private-sector developers, Homes England said.

The land owned by the council includes the former shopping centre, land to the west of the Green Heart, a multi-storey car park, Severns House and a former college site.

The government’s housing and regeneration agency will acquire the Broad Marsh site from Nottingham City Council.

The project will receive investment from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) in line with the government’s new devolution arrangements.

Homes England said it will maintain “close collaboration” with the council and commit to continue its work to realise the strategic vision for Broad Marsh.

Broad Marsh is Nottingham’s “top-priority regeneration project”, the agency said. Already, the council has established a new Nottingham College hub, opened the central library, Broad Marsh bus station and car park and completed public realm in Green Heart.

Eamonn Boylan, chief executive of Homes England, said: “The acquisition of Broad Marsh is a major milestone in the city council’s vision of regeneration for this area of Nottingham.

“We have worked closely with the council since 2022 to provide professional advice and support.

“Now that we have acquired the site, our teams will be working with partners to attract the right developer to deliver the new homes, employment spaces and leisure facilities necessary to create a vibrant city-centre neighbourhood that the people of Nottingham can be proud of.”