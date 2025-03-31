Homes England to buy former shopping centre for 1,000-home Nottingham regeneration

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Homes England has agreed to buy a former shopping centre in Nottingham city centre for a 1,000-home regeneration project.
The government’s housing and regeneration agency will acquire the Broad Marsh site from Nottingham City Council.
The land owned by the council includes the former shopping centre, land to the west of the Green Heart, a multi-storey car park, Severns House and a former college site.
The next stage of development will include de-risking the site with demolition and enabling works to attract private-sector developers, Homes England said.
The development of the site will bring forward around 1,000 homes, up to 20,000 square metres of retail, office and community spaces, and create around 2,000 full-time jobs, it added.
The project will receive investment from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) in line with the government’s new devolution arrangements.
Homes England said it will maintain “close collaboration” with the council and commit to continue its work to realise the strategic vision for Broad Marsh.
Broad Marsh is Nottingham’s “top-priority regeneration project”, the agency said. Already, the council has established a new Nottingham College hub, opened the central library, Broad Marsh bus station and car park and completed public realm in Green Heart.
Eamonn Boylan, chief executive of Homes England, said: “The acquisition of Broad Marsh is a major milestone in the city council’s vision of regeneration for this area of Nottingham.
“We have worked closely with the council since 2022 to provide professional advice and support.
“Now that we have acquired the site, our teams will be working with partners to attract the right developer to deliver the new homes, employment spaces and leisure facilities necessary to create a vibrant city-centre neighbourhood that the people of Nottingham can be proud of.”
Neghat Khan, leader of Nottingham City Council, said: “I have confidence in Homes England and the work they have already delivered across the country.
“This is really positive news for Nottingham and marks the start of a major redevelopment for this key part of our city.
“We know that people have wanted to see progress here for a long time and we understand that it has been a frustration for some that this hasn’t happened.
“We’re excited by the plans that Homes England has, and we look forward to working closely with them to bring these to fruition.”
Claire Ward, the mayor of the East Midlands, said: “Homes England’s purchase of Broad Marsh is an investment into the future of Nottingham – a future that the people of Nottingham have been asking for and the city council has been pushing for, which can now be realised.
“I have been pleased to lead EMCCA into investing its resources so that this purchase could occur. This is exactly what the region expected when it chose to have a directly elected mayor, and EMCCA will continue to work closely with Homes England as they transform the area.”
Inside Housing recently interviewed Mr Boylan, who explained how Homes England will need to evolve as affordable homes programmes are devolved to combined authorities.
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