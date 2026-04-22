House builder in talks with lenders to relax covenants due to economic uncertainty

In a trading update this week, the firm said it expects to see lower profitability this year due to the increase in “macro-uncertainty”.

Crest Nicholson said the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is contributing to the expectation of “a more prolonged higher interest rate environment, renewed cost pressures and a deterioration in consumer confidence”.

It has seen early indicators of this impact, including a reduction in new sales enquiries and visitor levels, as well as land buyers becoming “more cautious in the face of the uncertain outlook”.

“As a result of these early indicators, the group is acting quickly and decisively to prioritise cash and balance sheet strength whilst the period of uncertainty persists,” the trading update said.