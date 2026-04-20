Hyde reveals new chief financial officer

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Hyde Housing has appointed Sharon Pearce as its new chief financial officer (CFO).
Ms Pearce’s appointment follows former chief financial and resources officer Rod Holdsworth’s decision to step down after six years with the group.
She takes up the newly created role with immediate effect, building on a 30-year career in housing and finance and an earlier 19-year stint at Hyde, including as the association’s financial director and commercial director.
Ms Pearce said: “I’m honoured to have been appointed as CFO at such an exciting time for the group.
“Hyde has been at the forefront of social housing in London and the South East for nearly 60 years.
“We now operate nationally, but serve locally, and our strategy is clear as we leverage our unique end-to-end offer to support communities across the UK.”
Mr Holdsworth joined Hyde in 2019. The group said he played a leading role overseeing its finances during a period of significant transformation and growth.
He said: “It has been a real privilege to be part of Hyde’s journey and to work with Andy [Hulme, Hyde chief executive] in recent years.
“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved, particularly navigating a turbulent period for the sector while delivering strong growth, financial resilience and a successful transformation of the group.
“Hyde is in a strong financial position, with a clear strategy and a talented leadership team, and I leave confident in its continued success.”
Mr Holdsworth maintained Hyde’s investment-grade credit rating and leaves the group in a strong financial position with a “clear roadmap for continued growth and success”.
Fitch and S&P Global gave the group, which manages over 130,000 homes across England, A ratings with a stable outlook in autumn last year.
Although he steps down with immediate effect, Mr Holdsworth will remain an advisor to Mr Hulme and the board until June.
Mr Hulme said: “Rod has made a valued contribution to Hyde and has been a great business partner to me over the last four years.
“His financial leadership, discipline and insight have been instrumental in strengthening the group and enabling our growth, most notably through the Pinnacle Group and THCH acquisitions.
“Rod leaves Hyde in a very strong position and I would like to personally thank him for his financial leadership, vision and commitment to our purpose. We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”
The Regulator of Social Housing awarded the highest governance (G1) and consumer (C1) gradings and reconfirmed Hyde as compliant with the viability standard (V2) in March.
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