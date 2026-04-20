Hyde reveals new chief financial officer

She takes up the newly created role with immediate effect, building on a 30-year career in housing and finance and an earlier 19-year stint at Hyde, including as the association’s financial director and commercial director.

Ms Pearce’s appointment follows former chief financial and resources officer Rod Holdsworth’s decision to step down after six years with the group.

Ms Pearce said: “I’m honoured to have been appointed as CFO at such an exciting time for the group.

“Hyde has been at the forefront of social housing in London and the South East for nearly 60 years.

“We now operate nationally, but serve locally, and our strategy is clear as we leverage our unique end-to-end offer to support communities across the UK.”

Mr Holdsworth joined Hyde in 2019. The group said he played a leading role overseeing its finances during a period of significant transformation and growth.

He said: “It has been a real privilege to be part of Hyde’s journey and to work with Andy [Hulme, Hyde chief executive] in recent years.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved, particularly navigating a turbulent period for the sector while delivering strong growth, financial resilience and a successful transformation of the group.

“Hyde is in a strong financial position, with a clear strategy and a talented leadership team, and I leave confident in its continued success.”