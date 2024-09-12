Labour’s planning policy cannot ignore the ageing population

We knew Labour’s intentions from its manifesto, but the past two months has seen housing policy put firmly at the heart of the new government’s plan.

We’ve heard from both Angela Rayner, the housing secretary, and Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, on the planning overhaul to free up grey belt land and put more people on the ground, and the government’s 1.5 million homes in five years target is now etched in our all memories. I can’t imagine that anyone will have forgotten that figure in five years time.