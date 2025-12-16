Lancaster: Using net zero targets to create healthy places to live and drive down bills

It’s part of the council’s effort to raise awareness of climate change impacts. For those attending the festival, a QR code at the installation led them to advice on practical actions to take in the face of flooding, which, in Lancaster, is by no means an abstract risk. Ten years ago, storms Desmond and Eva had a devastating impact across the city where the River Lune breached its flood defences. Over 600 homes flooded and tens of thousands lost power. These defences had been designed to withstand a one-in-100 year flood.

Lancaster City Council is ambitious when it comes to tackling climate change – and its methods are not always conventional. Over three days in November, during the Light Up Lancaster festival, artwork exploring “the impermanence of things” was projected onto the city’s medieval castle. The council’s climate change team was behind one such projection, working with artists and researchers to create an animation telling the story of change affecting glaciers.

Susanna Dart, principal climate policy officer at Lancaster City Council (LCC), says flooding is an impact of climate change that is at the forefront of many residents’ minds. “We are a coastal community with quite a large coastline, and we also suffer from different types – fluvial flooding and surface-level flooding – in quite a lot of areas. So, particularly for us, flooding is really big.”

Ms Dart, a scientist from Arizona in the US, started working on climate change policy at LCC in 2021, two years after the council declared a climate emergency. On 30 January 2019, a motion put forward by the “young people of Lancaster”, which warned of the “disastrous” consequences of rising temperatures, was passed unanimously. It means the council aims to reach net zero for its own activities by 2030 and across the district by 2040. This put LCC among the first 20 local authorities to declare such an emergency, shortly after Bristol City Council became the first in Europe.

And it has continued to run ahead of the pack. LCC ranked as the top-performing district council on community interest company Climate Emergency UK’s scorecards for 2025, with a total score of 69%, compared with an average of 36%. Its scores for ‘building and heating’ (75% vs the 48% district average) and ‘planning and land use’ (85% vs 28% for the district average) stood out. Regarding retrofitting all council-owned homes and requiring all new homes to be operationally net zero, LCC scored full marks, along with only around an eighth of all district councils.

“What’s really made Lancaster shoot forward, is that every single person has climate change in their job description”

It makes sense, then, that LCC’s housing policies have been recognised nationally. Its climate emergency review of the local development plan won a Local Government Chronicle award in 2024, with the judges saying its commitment to addressing climate adaptation through revised planning policies had “set a shining example for other local authorities to emulate”.

LCC is looking to go further than national ambitions for net-zero homes, warning that the government’s aim to reduce emissions by focusing on delivering “zero-carbon ready homes” does not go far enough. These homes will only be zero carbon when, and if, the grid decarbonises in 2035. In the meantime, they will require a lot of energy. A new policy as part of the updated local plan focuses on reducing emissions by reducing energy use in a home with a fabric-first approach to building, based on PassivHaus principles.

But getting sign-off on this net-zero housing policy wasn’t easy, with the planning inspector raising concerns about local councils setting their own standards beyond national building standards. Ms Dart says the two-year delay caused by back-and-forth with the inspector actually led to greater engagement with the community. “During those two years, we also thought, ‘Well, we need to make sure that this is something our communities want and bring them along with us’. So we did massive amounts of engagement to understand what people want from new housing. What does the future look like? What’s going well now? What needs to change? What policies do we need to bring in?”