Cities Encyclopaedia

The transition to net zero is one of the biggest generational challenges we face. We wanted to explore how UK cities are approaching this – not just how they are planning to decarbonise their operations, but also how they are incorporating challenges such as regeneration, addressing the housing crisis and providing services in a tough economic environment.

We have spoken to a number of cities to find out what they have been doing, as well as consulting with other stakeholders involved in development. Click on the case studies below to find out more.