Large North East landlord looks to launch for-profit provider

The 34,000-home landlord said it will start the regulator’s registration process for the new entity “soon”.

Karbon said having the vehicle would allow it to “attract external investment and deliver more much-needed social housing across the North East and Yorkshire”.

The Newcastle-based group will be following in the footsteps of G15 landlord Hyde, which in 2022 became the first traditional housing association to set up a for-profit. Hyde later went on to sell a 50% stake in its Halesworth for-profit to French insurance giant AXA.

Among the benefits of a for-profit is that it is allowed to pay dividends to shareholders, which means it is able to attract a wider range of investors than a traditional housing association.