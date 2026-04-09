Latest housing research: We can’t solve the housing crisis with more private homes

Thinkhouse is a website set up to be a repository of housing research. Its editorial panel critiques and collates the best of the most recent housing research.

Of the eight reports published on Thinkhouse in February, the one that caught my eye was Build Up Not Trickle Down: The Case for Need-Led Housing Policy, authored by Shelter. The report argues that only a decisive shift towards social housing – breaking with decades of trickle-down thinking – can address the housing crisis and provide secure, affordable homes for those currently locked out of the market. I gravitated towards this report as I have a particular interest in the idea that new supply alone is unlikely to fix the deep housing issues in this country.

The underlying argument is that England’s housing emergency is the result of a long-standing and fundamental flaw in government policy: prioritising private market demand over actual housing need. For many decades, policymakers have assumed that building more private homes would improve affordability through “trickle-down” effects.