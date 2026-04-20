Magna secures £150m to ramp up housebuilding and retrofit existing homes

The housing association has agreed a £70m term loan from Allied Irish Bank, and £80m in revolving credit facilities split between Barclays and Nationwide.

The structure includes flexibility allowing Magna to draw on a mix of revolving credit facilities and term debt, to spread costs and support financial security over the investment period.

Magna said the funding will allow it to significantly accelerate delivery and double its contribution of affordable homes to around 300 over the next five years.