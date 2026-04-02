Major house builder to stop buying land and hiring staff due to rising costs and regulation #UKhousing

The new strategy will see the house builder focus on bringing forward long-term regeneration sites on its existing land holdings, which comprise over 50,000 homes with a further pipeline of more than 10,000 homes across London and the South East.

Berkeley also pointed to the implementation of the Building Safety Regulator’s Gateway process, which it said had added delays of around 12 months and is “yet to operate effectively and predictably”.

In a strategy update published yesterday, Berkeley announced “decisive action” to maximise shareholder value amid “prolonged geopolitical and macro-economic volatility and uncertainty”.

The update said that in the current economic environment, Berkeley does not believe it can make its required rate of return in new land acquisitions.

It said this is down to the “continuous increase in the tax and regulatory burden on residential development”.

“Berkeley is therefore not proposing to acquire new land while these conditions prevail, except through joint venture arrangements, and will focus on its existing land holdings,” the house builder added.

Other actions included targeting an operating margin within its historic range of 17.5% to 19.5%, which will require both the “maintenance of development margins and further real reductions in operating costs”.

Berkeley confirmed that this will mean a freeze on recruitment, and that a reduction in operating costs will primarily come through cutting back on subcontractors.

Its update said: “With the ongoing conflict and deterioration of the economic outlook, we are reducing work in progress investment to match the sales levels we are currently achieving.

“We are forecasting we can absorb the expected cost inflation through optimisation of our land holdings, and the business plan gives the flexibility and agility to do this.”