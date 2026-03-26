Developers to get temporary CIL relief as mayor confirms measures to end London’s housebuilding malaise

The charge levied on major developers to help local authorities fund infrastructure projects will now be suspended in London on eligible schemes that commence before March 2030.

Among the other measures brought in by the mayor, alongside the Westminster government, will be the removal of guidance on density from the Greater London Authority (GLA), meaning sites could see more homes built on them.

Plans for a new “fast-track planning route” for developers delivering projects with at least 20% affordable housing have also been rubber-stamped after London’s deputy mayor for housing Tom Copley told Inside Housing earlier this month that the proposals were only weeks away from being finalised.