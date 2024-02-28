The cross-party group, which represents councils in the capital, revealed that spending on temporary housing for homeless households reached £90m per month in 2022-23.

It warned that if the £90m monthly spending continues, it would mean more than £1bn being spent annually on temporary accommodation for homeless Londoners.

The group said skyrocketing rates of homelessness and a severe shortage of affordable accommodation have put major strain on boroughs’ budgets, labelling this a “critical danger” to their financial stability.

Ahead of next week’s Budget, London Councils is calling for more government support to help councils meet these costs and reduce the risk of requiring a Section 114 notice, which means they effectively declare bankruptcy.