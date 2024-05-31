More funding than ever is available in Wave 3 of SHDF, but how you get it has changed

So, what are some of the key changes?

First, funding routes: as opposed to a one-size-fits-all route, Wave 3 acknowledges that landlords are at different stages in their net-zero paths.

The majority of landlords are expected to apply via the ‘challenge fund’ route. This is not a competitive process and all applications that meet the minimum standards will be awarded funding. (DESNZ, however, reserves the right to vary funding amounts if this route is oversubscribed.)

Funding will be drawn down on a phased basis, which means that landlords will only be required to provide DESNZ with detailed information of the properties and works at the point when they are ready to commence a phase.

“The majority of landlords are expected to apply via the ‘challenge fund’ route. This is not a competitive process and all applications that meet the minimum standards will be awarded funding”

This approach ensures that landlords will have more certainty prior to commencing each phase (eg they should have their contractor on board, tenant consents in hand and the majority of retrofit assessments completed). This should increase the chances of successful delivery.

Larger landlords with a proven track record of past SHDF delivery and which are looking to retrofit thousands of homes under Wave 3 should apply via the ‘strategic partnership’ route. This will be a competitive process, and once funding is awarded, landlords will have additional flexibility in delivering their projects.