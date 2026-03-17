New analysis shows social housing starts down 16% in last quarter

Figures released as part of the March 2026 edition of data firm Glenigan’s Construction Index found that starts in the sector declined 16% against the preceding three months and by 14% against the previous year.

The analysis stated: “These unimpressive numbers can largely be attributed to the long-term impact of cuts to grant funding.

“However, improved government support is expected to brighten sector prospects as the next Spending Review period commences from April.”