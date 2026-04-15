New homes watchdog should cover social housing, MPs told

There is currently no nationally accepted quality assurance standard for construction in the UK’s new build housing sector, the committee heard.

Nigel Cates, chief ombudsman at the New Homes Ombudsman Service, added that since starting up three-and-a-half years ago, the service is now getting about 200 complaints a month, which he called “quite a sizeable amount”.

Complaints include “safety issues to do with poorly fitted fire equipment”, and problems with damp and mould also feature but “not on the scale” seen by the Regulator of Social Housing.

Mr Cates said that as much as 35% to 40% of the market currently sits outside the ombudsman’s remit, where protection “is not robust at all” and amounts to “a patchwork of codes that are different, but in many cases just really replicate what people have in general consumer protection law”.

He added that coverage “has to be statutory… it protects everyone and [social housing new build customers] are the people that need the most protection”.

Ms Fletcher also called for the scrapping of permitted development rights, which allow developers to convert disused office blocks into homes without full planning oversight. She warned that in Harlow, where she is from, these rights are producing what “many are describing as the new slums of the town”.

“We are creating these shoeboxes of no natural light, no room, no place to go and play if you’ve got children. We absolutely cannot allow parts of the sector to be left like that.”