NI rise for employers could ‘endanger government’s housebuilding plans’, social landlord says

Lee Bloomfield, chief executive of Bradford-based Manningham Housing Association, said the rise “will not only add to the costs faced by housing associations”, it will “also impact on all other elements of the supply chain which will be expected to deliver the many new homes so desperately required”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a rise from 13.8% to 15% on the amount employers will have to pay on their National Insurance contributions from April 2025.

She also lowered the £9,100 threshold employers start paying National Insurance on employees’ earnings to £5,000.