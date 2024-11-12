Northern Ireland housing bodies welcome new funding but warn significant gap remains

Northern Ireland housing bodies have welcomed an additional £24m in funding allocated by the executive to help deliver 1,400 new social homes this financial year #UKhousing

She said: “The interim fiscal framework I negotiated in May has resulted in an additional £124m from the Autumn Budget, bringing the total Barnett from the chancellor’s announcement to some £640m.

This comes after it emerged that the initial Budget in May would only fund around 600 social homes .

However, both the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) and Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland said there remains a significant gap in the funding necessary to deliver the annual need of 2,200 new homes.

“While the additional funding from the Autumn Statement is to be welcomed, it still falls short of the pressures facing departments. This means departments will have to make savings or reduce what they would want to do in order to live within their allocations.”

Among the £68m in capital funding allocations, £24m was announced to “help enable the delivery of 1,400 [social] houses in this financial year” and £39.6m was allocated to the Department for Infrastructure to address wastewater constraints impacting construction.

Seamus Leheny, chief executive of NIFHA, said the funding for social homes is “still far below the level of investment we need to be at to start to make some impact on the waiting list”. The latest data showed there were 47,312 applicants on the social housing waiting list.

Mr Leheny said: “The social housing waiting list is the biggest as it has ever been, with more families joining it each month.

“We have a housing crisis, and the new build social housing budget we have been dealing with so far this year was the lowest it has been in generations.”

He said “the fact is” that the budget allocation to the Social Housing Development Programme “needs to be increased”.

“We simply are not being given enough Northern Ireland Executive funding to build the number of social homes we need,” he stated.