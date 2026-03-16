Notting Hill Genesis to pull out of future phases of large London estate regeneration

Following consideration of ways to accelerate progress, NHG has agreed to continue to complete work on three sites on the estate, bringing the total number of new homes built through the partnership to 1,664.

The south London council and NHG have agreed in principle to change their years-long partnership to regenerate the Aylesbury Estate, based on resident concerns about both the speed of delivery and antisocial behaviour around empty blocks awaiting demolition.

Southwark Council will seek new development partners to deliver future phases of its 4,200-home estate regeneration, after agreeing a change to its partnership with the G15 housing association.

But Southwark Council will seek new development partners to move ahead with the rest of the estate regeneration, which includes the delivery of a further 2,200 homes once NHG finishes.

"Having more development partners working on the Aylesbury Estate will add more construction capacity and will mean we can move ahead more quickly with the regeneration," a spokesperson for the council said.

This agreement in principle will be presented to the council’s cabinet today, and if approved will be subject to final agreement between the two parties.

Southwark Council and NHG entered a partnership to regenerate the estate in 2014, and have so far jointly delivered 703 homes, of which 581 are new council homes.

The regeneration programme is due to deliver 4,200 new homes in total, 50% of which will be affordable.

A report to the council’s cabinet said plans for the Aylesbury Estate have been “beset by legal delays and other challenges”, noting that residents want the council to “move faster”.

In 2024, a tenant on the estate won her claim against Southwark Council and NHG, arguing that a later amendment – made to the masterplan via a ‘drop-in’ application – had gone far beyond the original plans agreed with the community.

One of the three phases NHG will complete work on is ‘phase 2B’, which is awaiting final planning permission and will provide a further 640 homes, 50% of which will be affordable. Southwark Council will have 100% nomination rights to the social rent homes.

“The developer will relinquish its rights and obligations to the remaining ‘future’ phases (that have not been implemented) of the estate renewal,” the report to cabinet said.

It also said the proposed variation to the Development Partnership Agreement will require Southwark Council to make a financial contribution in order to bring NHG’s involvement in the future phases to an end.