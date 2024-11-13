Number of Scottish landlords with RAAC rises to 16

The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) said that Link Group, Linstone Housing Association and River Clyde Homes had all found the building material in their stock.

This brings the list of Scottish landlords that have found RAAC in some of their homes to 16, after the regulator named nine landlords in December 2023 and a further four in April 2024.

The update means 2,445 homes have been found to be affected.

A total of 145 social landlords have confirmed that there is no RAAC present in their tenants’ homes, and four landlords continue to investigate their stock.