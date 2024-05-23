Octavia to keep BBB rating as merger discussions with Abri continue, says S&P

S&P said that Octavia’s partnership discussions and new leadership appointments would support the non-compliant landlord’s operations and governance.

The rating agency added that it did not expect Octavia to breach its loan covenants, and that it was likely to resolve its placement on S&P’s Credit Watch list with positive implications before the end of 2024.

S&P had hinted that it could raise Octavia’s credit rating in November 2023 after the possible partnership with Abri was revealed.