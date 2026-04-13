Olympic village owner appoints new boss

Jeremy Helsby, chair of Get Living, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kate to Get Living at an important time in our growth strategy and we all very much look forward to working with her in furthering the continued growth of the business.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to Rick de Blaby, our outgoing CEO.

“During Rick’s nine-year tenure, initially as chairman and subsequently as CEO, he has presided over the growth and expansion of Get Living into the market leader it is today. We wish Rick every happiness in his non-executive career.”

Mr de Blaby said: “Working with world-class investors and their representatives, with exceptional specialists in every field and then with the passion and commitment of everyone in the Get Living Team, has always felt truly purposeful.

“Building Get Living into what it now is has been a huge team effort. I will genuinely miss the companionship of everyone, many of whom I count as good friends. I look forward to watching Get Living fulfil its full potential and wish Kate every success as she brings her own ideas and drive to the next chapter.”

Gertjan van der Baan, previously the boss of 28,000-home rental platform Vesteda, will become interim CEO between Mr de Blaby’s departure and Ms Freer taking on the role later in the year.