Pat Ritchie: Homes England is ready to partner on housing-led regeneration as a driver of delivery and growth

Regeneration is a way of helping local markets grow strong enough to work well independently. Across parts of the North, there is enormous, untapped potential held back by complex sites and ageing infrastructure. Our role is to step in and work with partners when the challenges are greatest and stay long enough to unlock change at scale, creating the certainty that invites private investment to follow.

Our Strategic Plan sets out a genuinely place-based approach to regeneration, starting with local ambition and recognising that every area is different, whether in former industrial towns or a rapidly growing city centre.

Strong partnerships are essential. Large-scale regeneration only works when organisations pull in the same direction. Homes England works with mayors, strategic authorities, local authorities and registered providers, as well as private-sector partners who bring investment and delivery expertise. Our role is to help align these efforts, reduce risk and enable everyone to move faster together.

Homes England has a long history of partnering to deliver regeneration across the country. The English Cities Fund (ECF) is a good example, our joint venture with Legal & General and Muse that has helped unlock complex urban sites and deliver over 2000 homes, commercial space and wider placemaking.

Through ECF, projects such as Wolverhampton Smithgate and Hull’s East Bank Urban Village are transforming challenging brownfield land into new neighbourhoods with homes, public spaces and vital infrastructure.

“Housing-led regeneration takes time and long-term commitment. But it remains one of the most effective ways to support growth, improve residents’ well-being and make sure existing communities benefit from the changes happening around them”

Alongside ECF, partnerships such as MADE, our joint venture with Barratt Redrow and the Housing Growth Partnership, help acquire and unlock large, complex residential sites. Together, these long-term partnerships enable places to regenerate at scale, with the right mix of homes, investment and infrastructure to support sustainable growth.

Public funding is still essential to regeneration, but how we use it matters just as much as how much is available. Through the Social and Affordable Homes Programme, we are working with registered providers to support regeneration by broadening the mix of homes, improving quality and helping to anchor wider placemaking.

New long-term funding secured at the 2025 Spending Review, together with the creation of the National Housing Bank, gives us more flexibility to respond to complex delivery challenges. That flexibility is important because regeneration rarely follows a straight line. Different places need different tools at different times, and what works in one area may not work in another.

Our Investment Roadmap is clear that public money should be used purposefully, directed to where it can unlock delivery and attract private investment. That includes backing innovation in construction and delivery where it can raise quality, productivity and speed.

Regeneration at the scale the North needs cannot be achieved by the public sector alone. A central part of our role is to give investors’ confidence by improving certainty, reducing risk and supporting strong, credible pipelines of schemes.

Housing-led regeneration takes time and long-term commitment. But it remains one of the most effective ways to support growth, improve residents’ well-being and make sure existing communities benefit from the changes happening around them.

We’ve seen this in places like Collyhurst in Manchester and Plymouth City Centre, where new homes are being delivered alongside better connections, new amenities and a renewed sense of place, with a mix of sustainable, social and affordable homes for sale.

Our Strategic Plan and Investment Roadmap set out our role: bringing forward more homes, strengthening local markets, unlocking investment and working with our partners to deliver lasting change. Regeneration must be part of the answer if we want real growth across the North.

Homes England is ready to play its part, but long-term success depends on strong partnerships across the sector.

Pat Ritchie, chair, Homes England