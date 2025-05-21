Proptech firm appoints former boss of Notting Hill Genesis to board

Steven Rae, chief executive of EVO, said: “This is a huge coup for EVO. We are thrilled that Kate has agreed to join us.

“Her knowledge and experience of housing, technology and innovation are second to none, having published white papers and led the market on this topic.

“We share an ambition to drive the sector forward with data-led technology that will improve housing provision and maintenance, and ensure that customers receive the best experience possible, whilst also helping landlords – whether registered providers or institutional [buy-to-rent] – maintain costs and budget effectively for the years ahead.

“We know Kate’s expertise, insight and industry respect will help power EVO to the next phase in its growth, with a strong positive social impact on rental communities across the UK.”

Ms Davies said the firm impressed her with its “customer focus and excellent technology”.

“It is committed to long-term asset improvement to benefit tenants and residents, and it helps landlords to accelerate their data-led asset strategies.

“This reduces long-term costs and provides real insight into future operations,” she said.